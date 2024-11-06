Hillsborough County teacher pay referendum passes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Voters approved a millage rate increase to pay for Hillsborough County teacher salaries on Tuesday.

The referendum on the ballot asked voters whether they wanted to approve a one millage increase. The revenue will be used to give educators and support staff raises.

The additional millage will cost homeowners $1 for every $1,000 of assessed taxable value. The district has said this would generate $177 million a year, which would allow teachers to receive a $6,000 pay bump, and a $3,000 increase for support staff.

The school district faced several challenges getting the measure on the ballot. The county commission blocked the referendum from appearing on the November ballot before an appeals court sided with the district.

"We want to thank our community for supporting our students here and our school. So just a tremendous, tremendous evening tonight. And, so excited for our students number one. In Hillsborough County, this is something that we tried for two years ago and missed the mark," shared Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres. "This shows how our parents, our families feel about our schools."

