Historic flooding in Pasco County prompts voluntary evacuation order
ELFERS, Fla. - Pasco County leaders are recommending voluntary evacuations in specific areas due to historical river flooding from Hurricane Milton.
On Friday, officials said Pasco County is experiencing historical flooding in low-lying areas and in several neighborhoods around the county near rivers and lakes.
READ: Rescue operations in Pasco County as floodwaters rose after Hurricane Milton
They added that water is quickly rising in these areas, and encourage residents to leave and get to higher ground immediately.
Historic Pasco County flooding prompts voluntary evacuation on Friday. Image is courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Voluntary evacuations are recommended for those in:
- Elfers
- Cypress Creek at Worthington Gardens
- Thousand Oaks
- Everyone in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding
The county opened the following shelters for people who chose to evacuate:
- Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson (special needs only)
- River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey
- Wesley Chapel Recreation Complex, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
The county has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zones A, B, and C. However, residents returning to their homes are asked to use caution going back to storm-damaged areas because recovery efforts are still underway.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app