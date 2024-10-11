Historic flooding in Pasco County prompts voluntary evacuation order

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pasco County leaders are recommending voluntary evacuations in specific areas due to historical river flooding from Hurricane Milton.

On Friday, officials said Pasco County is experiencing historical flooding in low-lying areas and in several neighborhoods around the county near rivers and lakes.

They added that water is quickly rising in these areas, and encourage residents to leave and get to higher ground immediately.

Voluntary evacuations are recommended for those in:

Elfers

Cypress Creek at Worthington Gardens

Thousand Oaks

Everyone in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding

The county opened the following shelters for people who chose to evacuate:

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson (special needs only)

River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey

Wesley Chapel Recreation Complex, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

The county has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zones A, B, and C. However, residents returning to their homes are asked to use caution going back to storm-damaged areas because recovery efforts are still underway.

