Historic Palmetto cemetery vandalized with graffiti, 17 graves damaged: 'It's evil, it hurts really bad'

The Brief The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged 17 graves at Old Memphis Cemetery in Palmetto. Headstones were knocked over, concrete was cracked, and red spray paint was splattered all over graves. Manatee County has put plans in place for extensive repairs and added security measures.



A historic cemetery in Palmetto is now at the center of a disturbing vandalism investigation after families discovered damaged graves and graffiti across the property.

What we know:

Cracked concrete, broken gravesites and red spray paint could be seen throughout Old Memphis Cemetery on Tuesday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says 17 graves were vandalized at the 122-year-old burial ground, tied to the local Black community.

Tracey Washington, president of the Manatee County NAACP, was devastated after seeing the damage.

What they're saying:

"I’m outraged and furious," Washington said. I’m very disturbed."

The words "Trump" and "Ron DeSantis" were spray painted in red on multiple tombstones.

Washington says several generations of her family are buried at the cemetery.

"It hurts really bad to see this," Washington said. "I have my brother, grandfather and grandmother here."

Community outrage

Residents rushed to the cemetery as Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies documented the destruction.

Xtavia Bailey, who has loved ones buried there, says the vandalism was heartbreaking.

"It’s evil, messing with death," Bailey said. "These people aren’t bothering anybody. This is crazy and heartbreaking."

Throughout the cemetery, the damage was extensive. One thick concrete grave appeared completely cracked open and collapsed.

Betty Sails-Rose also has family members buried at the cemetery. She wonders why someone would target a place meant to honor loved ones.

"I didn’t see a body or a casket," Sails-Rose said. "What are they trying to do?"

What we don't know:

Detectives believe this incident occurred within the past few weeks. No arrests have been made at this time, as the investigation continues.

What's next:

Manatee County officials are coordinating with a specialized contractor to assess and repair the damaged gravesites as soon as possible.

County leaders are also evaluating additional security measures at the historic cemetery.

Washington says residents want accountability for whoever is responsible.

"We need to find out who did this and get to the bottom of this," Washington said. "This is totally unacceptable."