Men in recovery support each other after losing everything in fire at Valrico sober living home

The Brief A fire destroyed a Valrico sober living home that housed about a dozen men in recovery. Residents lost nearly everything, including clothing, photos, computers and personal belongings. The organization that operates the home is now searching for permanent housing and raising money to help residents rebuild.



A fire at a Valrico sober living home has displaced about a dozen men who were working to rebuild their lives through recovery.

The home, operated by Seven Summit Pathways, has served men in early recovery for more than a decade, providing structure, accountability and support for residents trying to maintain sobriety.

What they're saying:

Resident Ryan Webster said the house was more than just a place to live.

"This provides me with structure, accountability. These are my brothers here at this house. It’s something very special," Webster said.

But Friday, a fire tore through the home, forcing residents out and destroying many of their belongings.

Webster said the loss has been emotionally overwhelming and, at times, tested the sobriety that residents have worked hard to maintain.

"Something like this happens and, honestly, I don't know why, but my first thought was to go to the liquor store," Webster said. "Of course I didn’t act on that."

It shows the power of the sober-living home, which extends beyond its four walls.

Devastating loss

Executive Director Heather Martin said the organization has spent the past several days helping relocate 12 men into temporary housing while sorting through the damage to determine what can be salvaged.

"It’s setting in, day four, that truthfully everything is kind of gone. And that’s the hard part," Martin said.

Residents lost nearly everything in the fire, including clothing, toiletries, computers, photos and personal keepsakes.

Martin said the recovery home has long served as a safe and stable environment for men beginning their recovery journey.

"What this house has been for the last 12 years has been a safe haven for men coming into early recovery," Martin said.

What's next:

Now, Seven Summit Pathways is working to find a new permanent home so it can continue offering recovery housing and support in the community.

Big picture view:

Despite the devastation, residents say the experience has strengthened their bond and reinforced the support system they’ve built together.

"I think this has brought everybody together and made us stronger," Webster said.