Historic show hopes to raise cash for St. Petersburg City Theatre

The Brief Local performers are uniting to stage a massive fundraiser show after Hurricane Milton roof repairs wiped out theatre renovation funds. The hour-long show features the largest cast in the theatre's 101-year history. The show features 15 of the most well-known musical theatre numbers.



Community theatre performers across St. Petersburg are staging a historic musical show to help rebuild St. Petersburg City Theatre's depleted financial reserves following Hurricane Milton damage.

St. Petersburg theatre hurricane damage

What we know:

Hurricane Milton caused heavy damage to the St. Petersburg City Theatre, forcing leadership to replace the building's roof. The expensive emergency repairs wiped out funds earmarked for critical renovations for the historic 101-year-old venue.

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To raise money, 48 performers are joining together for a historic production titled "All Together Now." The production features the largest cast in the venue's history.

"It's just amazing to see everyone coming together and trying to help for a great cause," performer Jewelian Woroner said. "Everyone has got some kind of hurricane story, and it's great that we can put that to some use."

The show will be held through a Musical Theatre International program designed for disaster relief. The program allows the theatre venue to perform a catalog of songs without royalty fees.

Local performers stage benefit

What they're saying:

Cast members have spent two months rehearsing 15 musical numbers on their own time. Woroner, a 16-year-old who has performed in 45 productions at the theatre over the last decade, is taking the main stage for the first time.

"I just love the lights, the sound, and there's people watching you live. You can't make mistakes. You never know what you are going to get," Woroner said. "Every single show, every experience, there's always something new to explore and learn."

The show features pieces from "Les Misérables," "Beauty & The Beast," "Annie" and many other well-known theatre productions.

"Showstopper after showstopper, this is a collection of some of the best and most popular and iconic musical theater shows," Director Vaughn Wassmer said. "Like any other part of the arts, it gives us connection to our community."

Performer Krystle Lee hopes the show inspires audience members.

"I hope they understand that theatre's very much alive, and that they are the pulse that keeps it alive," Lee said. "I hope that they leave feeling inspired and maybe encouraged to give it a try."

Raising cash through ticket sales

What's next:

The hour-long fundraiser performance will run from Thursday through Sunday at the St. Petersburg City Theatre. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children.

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