Polk County approves higher water fees for new construction and reclaimed water

The Brief The Polk County Board of County Commissioners approved a Polk County water fee increase targeting new construction and heavy lawn irrigation. Reclaimed water rates will jump 50% on Oct. 1 to match drinking water costs and conserve local groundwater resources. Heavy water users consuming 20,000 gallons monthly could see their bills surge by up to 80% under the new system.



Polk County commissioners voted last week to raise water connection fees and irrigation rates to manage surging construction expenses and conserve local groundwater.

Polk County Water Fee Changes

What we know:

Polk County commissioners voted last week to increase one-time connection fees for new developments joining local water treatment facilities. Utilities officials increased the fees to keep pace with unpredictable construction expenses caused by inflation and tariffs.

Reclaimed water rates are rising to match potable water rates so that all customers pay equal prices for irrigation. High reclaimed water usage forces the county to supplement irrigation systems with groundwater, threatening the public drinking supply.

Read: Tampa man wins Hemingway look-alike contest in Key West

Polk County Utilities Director Tamara Richardson said, "We had to increase those because construction prices are very unpredictable due to inflation, tariffs, and things like that. The construction prices are all over the place."

Richardson added, "When they put a lot of strain on the reclaimed water system by using a lot for irrigation, we have to supplement with groundwater. So now it's cutting into the potable supply, making this a conservation method and preservation of the groundwater."

Impact on Local Residents

What they're saying:

Polk County Commissioner Rick Wilson cast the single vote against the rate increases, arguing that existing residents should not bear the burden of regional growth.

"I don't think it's right. People who have lived in this county for years and years are going to wind up paying extra for their water," Wilson said.

"Where do you draw the line? I don't know. Is it where 10 years ago you moved here, you have to pay it, or do you start now? It's a touchy situation, but I'm going to keep beating that drum—we have to take care of the people in Polk County and those moving here," Wilson said.

Reclaimed Water Rate Timeline

By the numbers:

Customers who use 20,000 gallons of water per month could see their utility bills increase by as much as 80%. Reclaimed water rates will increase by 50% starting Oct. 1.

Rates will rise another 33% on April 1, 2027. From October 1, 2027, through 2030, rates will climb an additional 6% annually for four consecutive years.

"You can still have a green lawn without wasting water. I think that's the message here, and that's why these rates are going up. These resources are too expensive to waste," Richardson said.

County Utility Details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed the exact individual bill impacts for customers who use less than 20,000 gallons per month.

It remains unclear whether additional commission votes will occur before the scheduled rate increases take effect through 2030.