Holiday art show highlights wide-ranging talent of Bay Area artists

For 38 years, Wondrous, Dunedin Fine Art Center’s annual holiday show and sale, has been featuring fine arts and crafts by local artists.

"The goal for the holiday show is to have a festive, inviting and beautiful exhibition to share with the community, and then always the opportunity to buy beautiful presents for the holidays," Dunedin Fine Art Center (DFAC) Curatorial Director Catherine Bergmann said.

The show features 60–70 artists, a mix of DFAC faculty and regional artists. There’s a bevy of different mediums, from paintings, ceramics to ornaments.

Artist Elizabeth Mason creates jewelry and ornaments sourced from sea glass and coastal materials.

Elizabeth Mason creates jewelry and ornaments sourced from sea glass and coastal materials.

"It's inspiring to me that people invest in art and original pieces and that they're also buying through a small business or a nonprofit like the art center, because they're really buying a gift that keeps on giving back to real people, real small businesses and the community," Mason said. "It's a real investment on multiple levels."

Ritu Halder is a fiber artist who uses materials from all over the world. She specializes in appliqué, which means taking one piece of fabric and applying it to another piece of fabric. She calls that union "magic."

Fiber artist Ritu Halder specializes in appliqué, which means taking one piece of fabric and applying it to another piece of fabric.

"If I make it and keep it, what's the point?" Halder said. "When somebody purchases something from me, it's actually such a divine experience, because they're taking a piece of me, but I'm just the maker, my piece now actually has found its home."

Mason has a similar feeling when her pieces sell, especially when she learns that they are passed down from generation to generation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Wondrous, Dunedin Fine Art Center’s annual holiday show and sale, features fine arts and crafts by local artists.

"It's really, really touching," Mason said. "I mean that in the most heartfelt way, because they are choosing something that they've fallen in love with."

Wondrous will be open until Dec. 23. For more information, click here.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: