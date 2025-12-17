Holiday shipping deadlines draw near: Here’s what to know

The Brief The first Christmas shipping deadline is today for several mail options, meaning procrastinators need to act fast. USPS, UPS and FedEx all have specific cutoff dates in the days ahead to guarantee delivery by Christmas.



The clock is officially ticking for anyone planning to mail Christmas gifts.

The first round of "get there by Christmas" shipping deadlines begins Wednesday, impacting some of the most affordable mailing options.

If you are sending gifts or ordering items online, waiting could mean paying higher rates or missing delivery before Christmas entirely.

Key shipping deadlines

December 17:

USPS ground shipping and First Class Mail must be sent today to arrive by Christmas.

December 18:

USPS Priority Mail, which typically takes two to three days, has a deadline of tomorrow.

December 19:

UPS deadlines begin Friday with 3 Day Select service.

December 20:

USPS Priority Express, which offers one to three-day guaranteed delivery, cuts off on Saturday.

December 23:

Next Tuesday marks the final shipping option for both UPS and FedEx to guarantee delivery by Christmas.