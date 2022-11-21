Expand / Collapse search

Host a drive and help Metropolitan Ministries this holiday season

Care Force
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - The mission of Metropolitan Ministries is to help families in need all across the Tampa Bay area. 

One of the biggest ways for individuals, businesses, clubs, civic organizations, churches and other groups to help is to host food or toy drives. 

It's a way to build community through the joy of giving. 

If you or someone you know is able to host a holiday drive, contact Metropolitan Ministries through their website, https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/ways-to-give/.