How the tiny island of Cape Verde is writing the ultimate World Cup fairytale

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The Brief After stunning Spain with a scoreless draw, the "Blue Sharks"—representing a nation of just over half a million people—secured a dramatic 2-2 tie against powerhouse Uruguay in Miami, netting the first two World Cup goals in their country's history. The match featured the first-ever World Cup clash between two starting goalkeepers over the age of 40, highlighted by Cape Verde’s breakout star Vozinha, whose mother was able to watch him play live for the first time after an aggressive, grassroots diplomatic push in Tampa fast-tracked her visa. Cape Verde heads to Houston this Friday to face Saudi Arabia, where a victory will automatically advance one of the tournament's smallest-ever nations straight into the knockout rounds.



If you still think the Blue Sharks’ historic World Cup run is a fluke, think again.

The backstory:

Representing a tiny island nation of just over half a million people, Cape Verde is rapidly transforming into one of the most magical underdog stories the sport has ever seen. After shocking the world by grinding out a scoreless draw against powerhouse Spain, they proved their staying power on Sunday in Miami, battling back to secure a thrilling 2-2 draw against Uruguay—scoring their first two World Cup goals in national history.

A Historic Clash of the Titans (Over 40)

The match in Miami didn't just deliver goals; it delivered history. Sunday's game marked the first time in World Cup history that two starting goalkeepers over the age of 40 faced off on the pitch.

For Cape Verde’s 40-plus breakout star, Vozinha, the night was already unforgettable. But his biggest victory of the tournament didn't happen during a penalty save. It happened up in the stands.

The Ultimate Assist: Cutting Through the Red Tape

When Cape Verde held Spain to a draw in their opening match, Vozinha’s mother, Ana, was thousands of miles away because of visa mishaps.

While the team trained at their U.S. base camp at the Rowdies complex in Tampa, word of her struggle spread. Local Florida officials launched an aggressive diplomatic push, miraculously cutting through the red tape just in time. On Sunday night, Ana was finally in the stands to watch her son make history. As the old sports adage goes, sometimes the most powerful tactic in football is just having your mom in your corner.

Diaspora Delight: 'This is What Cabo Verde Is!'

The euphoria from the Blue Sharks' performance is reverberating globally across the Cape Verdean diaspora. From Boston to Luxembourg, fans are flying the flag high.

What they're saying:

"It's a beautiful feeling. It's not normal. It's hard to explain," said Gomez, a fan who traveled from Luxembourg.

"We're excited to see our people on the grand stage. World Cup! I'm so glad everyone can look and say, 'This is what Cape Verde is! This is what Cabo Verde is!'" added Santos and Christian, fans visiting from Boston.

The Knockout Bracket: How Cape Verde Advances

The Blue Sharks are flying out of Tampa and heading to Houston for their final group stage match against Saudi Arabia this upcoming Friday, June 26th. Here is exactly how Cape Verde can punch their ticket to the knockout round:

The Blue Sharks have already proven they belong on the world stage. Now, they are just 90 minutes away from total greatness.

The Blue Sharks take on Saudi Arabia in Houston on Friday, June 26th.