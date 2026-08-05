Florida man shoots, kills parents after argument: PCSO

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The Brief A Florida man faces double homicide and child neglect charges following a deadly weekend shooting outside a home. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Uyleses Servin after they say he killed his parents and was spotted holding a child and a gun outside his home. Investigators said additional charges are pending as detectives continue their investigation.



A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he shot his parents to death during a family argument outside a home on Friday night.

Florida Shooting Investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to 121 Musket Drive around 11:16 p.m. in Satsuma Friday after receiving a call about a man pointing a firearm at family members inside the home. A caller reportedly ran from the home before dispatchers received a second call regarding gunfire on Musket Drive.

Arriving deputies said they found 19-year-old Uyleses Servin outside the home holding a gun and a small child. Servin dropped the weapon when ordered, allowing deputies to rescue the child and take him into custody.

Deputies said they found Servin's parents shot in separate areas outside. Paramedics treated 51-year-old Miguel Servin, but he later died at the hospital. His mother, 47-year-old Cecilia Servin, died at the scene. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, detectives determined that an argument between Servin, his parents, and other family members escalated into shooting, forcing two other adults inside to run for safety as gunfire erupted.

Uyleses Servin, 19, faces two counts of homicide and child neglect charges following a fatal shooting on Musket Drive in Satsuma. Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Servin is being held in the Putnam County Jail without bond on two counts of homicide, two counts of firing into a building or vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of child neglect.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined where Servin got the gun. The medical examiner's office is conducting autopsies.

Authorities are not releasing the age or gender of the child held during the arrest, nor are they releasing details about additional children who were inside the home. Officials noted that possible additional charges are pending.