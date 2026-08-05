Crafting a new path: Army veteran finds purpose in running his own woodworking business

The Brief Army veteran Dustin Glowacki turned his passion for woodworking into a full-time business. Glow’s Custom Woodworking creates custom cabinets, tables, built-ins and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Glowacki says woodworking gave him a renewed sense of purpose after leaving the military.



From raw slabs of lumber to custom furniture and complete kitchens, one Army veteran is building a new life—and a growing business—one project at a time.

Dustin Glowacki is the owner of Glow’s Custom Woodworking in St. Petersburg, where he transforms his clients’ ideas into handcrafted pieces designed specifically for their homes, businesses and everyday needs.

St. Petersburg Custom Furniture Shop

What we know:

Glowacki’s path to becoming a professional woodworker began after he returned home from the Army. At the time, he was working as a personal trainer, but he continued pursuing a longtime interest in building things with his hands.

What began with projects around his home soon expanded to cutting boards, small cabinets and other pieces for friends, family members and personal-training clients.

As requests increased, Glowacki eventually found himself with several months of woodworking projects lined up. That was when he decided to leave personal training behind and give the business his full attention.

Glow’s Custom Woodworking has since developed into a versatile custom shop specializing in kitchens, bathroom cabinetry, dining tables, entertainment centers and built-ins. Glowacki also takes on smaller and more unusual projects when customers bring him an idea worth building.

Handcrafted Tables For First Responders

Dig deeper:

For Glowacki, the challenge of custom woodworking is part of its appeal. Every project comes with different dimensions, purposes and design requirements, forcing him to determine how each piece will be constructed, installed and used.

One recent project brought an especially meaningful challenge: creating a dining table for a new Pinellas Park fire station. Glowacki is incorporating refinished pieces of the department’s equipment into the table’s legs and design, giving the firefighters a functional centerpiece connected to their work.

Whether he is creating a single table or an entire kitchen, Glowacki says there is something deeply satisfying about taking raw materials and transforming them into something useful, personal and built to last.

That satisfaction has also given him something he was searching for after his military service: purpose. Rather than simply clocking in and out of a traditional job, Glowacki wanted work that carried meaning and allowed him to create something tangible for others.

Now, every new commission offers another opportunity to solve a problem, test his craftsmanship and continue building the future he envisioned after returning home.

Glow’s Custom Woodworking is located at 4736 Fremont Terrace South, Unit B, in St. Petersburg. Workshop visits are available by appointment only. To learn more or commission a custom project, visit glowswoodworking.com or call 727-804-8540.