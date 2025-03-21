How to volunteer for the Special Olympics’ Regional Summer Games in Bradenton

The Brief Organizers said they are in need of volunteers for the Special Olympics' Regional Games, happening in Bradenton at the IMG Academy. More than 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the games on March 30. Organizers said they are in need of more than 600 volunteers.



More than 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the Special Olympics' Regional Summer Games on March 30, which is the state qualifier that includes basketball, boce, cycling, cheerleading, soccer, tennis and track and field competitions.

With the big event coming up, organizers said they are in desperate need of volunteers to help out that day.

The Regional Summer Games will happen at the IMG Academy, with the East Side located at 5420 34th Street West in Bradenton and the West Side located at 5650 Bollettieri Boulevard in Bradenton. Time slots include 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Friday morning, organizers said they were in need of more than 600 volunteers for the event.

For individual registration, those interested can click here. For those interested in volunteering with a group, you can set up a group reservation by clicking here.

