Howard Frankland Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway are back open after Milton

The Howard Frankland Bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway have reopened to traffic in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, state officials confirmed Thursday morning.

At a news conference in Tallahassee, Governor Ron DeSantis said that bridge inspectors are working to reopen all the major bridges connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Pinellas County officials have also restored access to the county, including the barrier islands, after previously closing off all entry points early Thursday.

