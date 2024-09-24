Expand / Collapse search
'Howl-O-Scream' rings in 25 years at Busch Gardens

September 24, 2024
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - It's scare season at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. This year, they're celebrating 25 years of Howl-O-Scream. The terrifying haunted houses have become a Halloween season staple in the Tampa Bay area. 

Howl-O-Scream has five haunted houses in total. Every year, the park replaces an older one with a new fresh idea.  

"Shadows of Wonderland" is this year’s new addition. It’s a take on Alice in Wonderland where the evil queen has taken over. 

The process to design and build a new haunted house theme can take up to a year. It starts with simple story boards and ends with full dress rehearsals with dozens of scare actors. 

Howl-O-Scream runs through November 2. You can buy tickets on Busch Gardens' website.

