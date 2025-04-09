6-time felon wearing clown mask arrested after high-speed chase with deputies: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A six-time felon wearing a clown mask has been arrested after a high-speed chase with Hillsborough County deputies on Tuesday.
The backstory:
This all began after Antonio Williams, 36, was seen by deputies driving a motorcycle recklessly near Madison Avenue and 78th Street in Tampa.
During the pursuit, Williams ditched the motorcycle on Trenton Street before running towards a nearby body of water.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
While running from deputies, they say he dropped a black satchel into the water. Multiple types of narcotics and a stolen firearm were later discovered in the bag.
Charges
- Reckless Driving
- No valid motorcycle license
- Fleeing to elude highspeed
- Felon is possession of a firearm
- Possession of firearm during commission of felony
- Armed trafficking in fentanyl (4 to 14 grams)
- Possession of cannabis less than 20 grams
- Armed possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver
- Armed trafficking in amphetamine (28 to 200 grams)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tampering with physical evidence
Sheriff Chad Chronister explained that this suspect has no place in our community.
What they're saying:
"This individual made it clear he had no regard for the law or the safety of anyone around him," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Driving dangerously, fleeing from law enforcement, and being in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal drugs is the kind of behavior that has no place in our community and that we are committed to keeping off our streets."
READ: Gator trapper hospitalized after being bitten by gator he was re-locating: FFWL
The investigation is ongoing.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter