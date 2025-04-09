6-time felon wearing clown mask arrested after high-speed chase with deputies: HCSO

The Brief A six-time felon wearing a clown mask has been arrested after a high-speed chase with Hillsborough County deputies on Tuesday. This all began after Antonio Williams, 36, was seen by deputies driving a motorcycle recklessly near Madison Avenue and 78th Street in Tampa. While running from deputies, they say he dropped a black satchel into the water. Multiple types of narcotics and a stolen firearm were later discovered in the bag.



A six-time felon wearing a clown mask has been arrested after a high-speed chase with Hillsborough County deputies on Tuesday.

The backstory:

This all began after Antonio Williams, 36, was seen by deputies driving a motorcycle recklessly near Madison Avenue and 78th Street in Tampa.

During the pursuit, Williams ditched the motorcycle on Trenton Street before running towards a nearby body of water.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

While running from deputies, they say he dropped a black satchel into the water. Multiple types of narcotics and a stolen firearm were later discovered in the bag.

Charges

Reckless Driving

No valid motorcycle license

Fleeing to elude highspeed

Felon is possession of a firearm

Possession of firearm during commission of felony

Armed trafficking in fentanyl (4 to 14 grams)

Possession of cannabis less than 20 grams

Armed possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver

Armed trafficking in amphetamine (28 to 200 grams)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tampering with physical evidence

Sheriff Chad Chronister explained that this suspect has no place in our community.

What they're saying:

"This individual made it clear he had no regard for the law or the safety of anyone around him," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Driving dangerously, fleeing from law enforcement, and being in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal drugs is the kind of behavior that has no place in our community and that we are committed to keeping off our streets."

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

