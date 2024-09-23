Baby white rhino born at Busch Gardens. Here's how you can help decide its name
TAMPA, Fla. - There's a new addition at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and you can help decide the name of the Southern white rhino calf.
The female calf was born to its mother, Kisiri, weighing about 100 pounds, officials with the theme park said.
Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Parkgoers will soon be able to see the calf in the park's Serengeti Plain. In the meantime, Busch Gardens has put up an online poll with three choices for her name: Zahara, Zina and Azizi.
You have until Saturday, Sept. 28, to cast your vote. To take part in the poll, click here.
