Baby white rhino born at Busch Gardens. Here's how you can help decide its name

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

There's a new addition at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and you can help decide the name of the Southern white rhino calf.

The female calf was born to its mother, Kisiri, weighing about 100 pounds, officials with the theme park said.

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Parkgoers will soon be able to see the calf in the park's Serengeti Plain. In the meantime, Busch Gardens has put up an online poll with three choices for her name: Zahara, Zina and Azizi.

You have until Saturday, Sept. 28, to cast your vote. To take part in the poll, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: