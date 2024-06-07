Hubbard's Marina in Madeira Beach named No. 1 fishing charter in U.S. for 3rd straight year

For the third straight year, Hubbard's Marina in Madeira Beach has been named the best fishing charter in the country by USA Today.

The Pinellas County fishing charter was nominated by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in May and notched the win this week.

READ: 'Not on my watch:' Hubbard's Marina employee saves drowning man's life off Shell Key

In addition, they were also recognized as the No. 3 boat tour in the country by the publication.

Press play above to watch FOX 13

"We are happy and humbled that our dedication to fishing and providing a world-class experience has been recognized once again. To be considered again in a field of amazing business from around the country is incredible and to win is humbling," said Captain Dylan Hubbard.

WATCH: 'Not too busy!' Good Day goes fishing with Capt. Hubbard

The list lauded Hubbard's Marina as 'one of the top authorities for water-based recreation along Florida's Gulf Coast.'

For a list of all the winners, click here.