Hudson couple handcrafts full-size replica cannons for Tampa Bay's pirate-loving crowd

The Brief Blackbeard Cannons owner Josh Josefowitz and his wife are turning Tampa Bay's love of pirate culture into a unique local business. The Hudson-based company handcrafts full-size replica cannons for yards, businesses, events and pirate-themed displays. The cannons may look ready for an invasion, but they're decorative replicas and do not fire.



In a part of Florida where dressing like a pirate is practically a Tampa Bay tradition, Josh Josefowitz has found a way to keep the Gasparilla spirit alive all year long.

Josefowitz is the owner of Blackbeard Cannons, a Hudson-based business specializing in handcrafted, full-size replica cannons for customers looking to add a little firepower — or at least the appearance of it — to their property.

Hudson replica cannon business

Big picture view:

Each cannon is handmade by Josefowitz and his wife at Blackbeard Cannons in Hudson and built to order.

The company creates several different styles, ranging from classic pirate ship cannons to replicas inspired by Civil War-era artillery.

Despite their realistic appearance, these aren't functioning weapons.

The cannons are designed as outdoor display pieces.

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Customers can also personalize their cannon with different colors, wood stains, hardware and accessories.

The finished creations have found homes next to flagpoles, tiki bars, seawalls, businesses and pirate-themed properties across Florida and beyond.

Tampa Bay pirate tradition

Dig deeper:

Around Tampa Bay, finding an audience for a giant pirate cannon isn't exactly difficult.

Blackbeard Cannons has created displays connected to Gasparilla events and has even had its work featured on the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium.

For Josefowitz, what started as an unusual idea has grown into a business perfectly suited for a region that has never been shy about embracing its inner pirate.

And for anyone who believes their backyard is still missing something — apparently, a full-size cannon might be the answer.

Blackbeard Cannons is based in Hudson and ships its handmade replicas nationwide.

What you can do:

For more information, visit their website or call 727-997-4127.