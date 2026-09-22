Bradenton shooting leaves two dead: Police

article

The Brief Two people are dead after a shooting along 12th Avenue East in Bradenton. Officials are working to identify the victims. No information on any possible suspects have been released.



Two people were shot and killed in Bradenton Tuesday evening, according to police.

Bradenton shooting

What we know:

The Bradenton Police Department said the shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. in the 400 block of 12th Avenue East. They said two people were found shot at the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the shooting scene, while the other died on his way to the hospital, according to investigators.

Both victims were identified by Bradenton police as Antonio Rosario, 30, and Willie Stubbs, 43.

Bradenton police said 12th Avenue East is closed at 3rd Street East while the investigation remains active.

Investigation details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting. Detectives are tracking down leads and speaking to witnesses, according to BPD.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Manatee Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com.