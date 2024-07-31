Human remains found inside burned St. Pete home connected to missing woman

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

St. Pete police are investigating after finding human remains inside a home connected to Kelli Fisher, who disappeared more than two weeks ago.

SPPD said the remains were found during a follow-up investigation the house fire in the 1700 block of Prescott Street South, where Fisher was last seen.

Police told FOX 13 they're not currently connecting the fire to Fisher's disappearance, and they're awaiting autopsy results to find out who the remains belong to.

Investigators say the 42-year-old drove away in her aunt's car on July 16 and hasn't been seen since.

The car was later found in an abandoned lot about a mile and a half away near 28th Avenue South.

On Sunday, there was a kitchen fire inside a home where Fisher stayed on Prescott Street South, next door to her aunt's house, where she's also known to spend time. Police previously said they did not believe Fisher was in the home at the time of the fire.

Fisher's family held a news conference Tuesday, saying it's unlike her to not keep them updated on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or call 911. You can submit a tip anonymously by texting SPPD to TIP411 (847-411).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

