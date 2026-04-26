Human remains found near the Howard Frankland Bridge in Pinellas County - HCSO

The Brief Hillsborough and Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputies recovered human remains on Sunday afternoon near the Howard Frankland Bridge. Officials have not connected this investigation with the missing USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy. Neighbors called the discovery surprising.



Hillsborough and Pinellas sheriff’s deputies recovered human remains Sunday afternoon in the water near Fourth Street North and the Howard Frankland Bridge in St. Petersburg.

What we don't know:

Officials did not immediately identify the remains or officially link the investigation to missing USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy. She is still considered missing.

The remains were found in the same area where the body of another missing USF doctoral student, Zamil Limon, was located Friday.

The backstory:

Limon's roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon in the deaths of Limon and Bristy.

The pair were last seen in separate locations April 16. A family friend reported them missing the following day.

What we know:

Dozens of Hillsborough and Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies investigated the area alongside forensics officials and the medical examiner.

Investigators focused on the mangroves at the water's edge along a biking and walking path. Officials used multiple boats and a helicopter to search the area where the remains were found.

Arnaud Utille, who lives in the area, drove past the investigation Sunday.

What they're saying:

"First we came out right out of Tampa Bridge and we saw so many cops, cars, and just people in the forest who were like, 'What is happening?' And with all the cameras and stuff, just so many people stopped by the road," Utille said.

The scene was large, spanning hundreds of yards of mangroves.

"Yesterday we were running down the street and went all the way to the bridge, and it was really calm," said Kerim Jakupovic, another neighbor. "People were just like fishing and enjoying the sun. So, it was surprising to see that many cop cars here."

Local perspective:

The men said this is typically a quiet part of St. Petersburg.

"We're not used to having this kind of trouble, especially here," Utille said. "This area of St. Petersburg is supposed to be very calm and, yeah, we were surprised."

"It proves that anything can happen anywhere, you know? You never know what's going to happen," Jakupovic said. "It's really unusual and actually even surprising for this area. It's just really calm. We barely hear any police pass by or any emergency."

The Other Scene:

A large law enforcement presence also searched the water in the Lake Forest community. Abugharbieh was arrested Friday at his parents' home.

What's next:

Officials must now identify the remains. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office currently has custody of the remains.

The Source: Information in this story comes from interviews done by Fox 13's Danielle Zulkosky.



