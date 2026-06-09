Is your bread safe? Here’s what to know after Florida study finds pesticide in store-bought bread

The Brief The DeSantis administration announced it found "high levels" of the pesticide glyphosate in some popular store-bought breads. A university toxicologist disputes the state's characterization, noting the state published its results in parts per billion (ppb) instead of the standard parts per million (ppm), which visually inflates the numbers. The highest pesticide level the state detected is far below the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) limit.



Florida health officials detected a controversial weed-killing chemical in six types of popular store-bought bread, sparking a clash between state leaders and independent toxicologists over consumer safety.

Florida bread safety dispute

What we know:

The Florida Department of Health recently stated it detected glyphosate—a pesticide commonly found in Roundup—in six types of popular, store-bought bread.

Governor Ron DeSantis stated that a lot of leg work went into ensuring the testing was done in a scientifically rigorous way.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo raised alarms, stating "Our testing found high levels of glyphosate in some popular bread brands."

Chronic exposure to glyphosate is linked to harmful gut microbiome changes, liver inflammation, and adverse neurologic effects.

Independent toxicologists provide context

The other side:

Independent experts are providing context.

The federal safe limit set by the EPA for glyphosate in cereal grains—which includes the wheat used to make bread—is 30 parts per million (ppm).

The state published its findings utilizing a measurement of parts per billion (ppb).

Dr. Marie Bourgeois, a chemistry professor and toxicologist at the University of South Florida (USF), noted the state's decision to publish the data in parts per billion rather than utilizing the standard regulatory metric "just inflates the numbers."

When converted to match the federal metric, the EPA's limit of 30 ppm translates to 30,000 ppb. The highest level of glyphosate the state found in any bread was 191.04 ppb.

Dr. Bourgeois noted that these numbers are very small when compared to the established safety limits, adding, "I defy you to find someone who's going to be able to eat enough bread for that to be a problem."

According to statements from the American Bakers Association and related industry groups, the levels detected do not pose a health risk to consumers.

Request for administration responses

What's next:

FOX 13 has requested an interview with Governor DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Dr. Ladapo regarding these findings. Our investigators have also requested more specific details on the state's testing protocols, methods, and procedures. We are currently waiting for a response from the administration.