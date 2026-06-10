Florida candy contamination: Toxicologist questions state soil-testing method

The Brief The DeSantis administration claims state tests reveal shocking levels of arsenic in common candies, prompting strict recommended annual limits for children. A university toxicologist notes the state reportedly utilized a soil-testing method rather than a method for testing food. Candy manufacturers maintain their products are safe and argue the state's warnings are needlessly scaring consumers.



Florida health officials face fierce pushback from independent scientific experts and candy manufacturers after releasing a controversial report detailing heavy metal contamination in sweet treats.

Florida Candy Arsenic Dispute

What we know:

The DeSantis administration recently announced that some popular candies contain what they describe as alarming levels of arsenic.

During a public address, Florida's Surgeon General and Secretary of Health, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, linked these findings to an increased risk of cancer, stating that consuming even small amounts on a regular basis could be harmful.

First Lady Casey DeSantis also raised concerns, claiming that eating more than six Jolly Ranchers over the course of a year exceeds the safe consumption limit for a child, according to the state.

Based on the state's published testing results, the safe annual consumption limit restricts children to no more than four pieces of strawberry Twizzlers, and less than two and a half pieces of a Kit Kat, 3 Musketeers, or Snickers bar per year.

Dr. Ladapo noted that these strict limits were established by being highly conservative and applying the strictest available standards and inputs.

Experts Challenge Findings

The other side:

Independent scientists and candy makers are questioning the state's findings. Dr. Marie Bourgeois, a toxicologist and chemistry professor at the University of South Florida (USF), noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not maintain a strict action limit for arsenic in candy.

According to the American Cancer Society, inorganic arsenic is highly toxic and linked to cancer, while organic arsenic is much less toxic and is not considered a cancer risk.

The state's published results do not specify which form of arsenic was found. A Florida Department of Health representative reportedly told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that the state utilized "EPA Method 6010D," which tests for total arsenic without differentiating between the two forms.

Dr. Bourgeois also raised concerns about the testing medium. EPA Method 6010D is generally used for testing soil and groundwater, not food products.

Historical FDA data, which utilized a food-based testing method, generally found arsenic levels in candy do not exceed 15 parts per billion. In contrast, the state detected levels in the hundreds.

"If they're using something for soil, when they should be using something for food, then you're not getting the right answer," Dr. Bourgeois stated. She also pointed out that the state's limits broadly differentiate between child and adult rather than strictly standardizing by body weight.

Arsenic Levels vs Limits

By the numbers:

The state's published test results—and corresponding annual consumption limits for children—show identical portion limits for products despite detecting significantly varying arsenic levels:

Tootsie Roll

Arsenic Level Detected : 380 ppb

State Annual Limit for Children: 8 pieces

Tootsie Fruit Chew Lime

Arsenic Level Detected: 570 ppb

State Annual Limit for Children: 8 pieces

Nerds Strawberry

Arsenic Level Detected: 450 ppb

State Annual Limit for Children: 96 small pieces

Nerds Grape

Arsenic Level Detected: 380 ppb

State Annual Limit for Children: 96 small pieces

Jolly Rancher Sour Apple

Arsenic Level Detected: 540 ppb

State Annual Limit for Children: 6 pieces

Jolly Rancher Strawberry

Arsenic Level Detected: 320 ppb

State Annual Limit for Children: 6 pieces