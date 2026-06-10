Manatee County Facebook Marketplace sting takes down Florida theft ring: MCSO

The Brief Three Miami-area residents face charges after investigators exposed a statewide operation involving stolen rental equipment. Detectives linked the ring to at least 55 pieces of equipment valued at over $52,000 across multiple counties. A fourth individual, 23-year-old Angel Richardson, remains at large and is wanted in several jurisdictions.



A sophisticated statewide theft ring unraveled in Bradenton after undercover detectives set up a Facebook Marketplace sting to catch suspects reselling stolen Home Depot rental equipment, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida retail theft ring

What we know:

The multi-county scheme collapsed after Manatee County sheriff's detectives spotted stolen commercial equipment listed for sale online.

Undercover investigators arranged to buy an 18-inch trencher and set up a meeting point. When the suspects arrived, deputies confirmed the machinery had been rented just minutes prior from a nearby Home Depot on State Road 64 using fake identification.

"We knew that a rental had just occurred minutes to them trying to sell it, that was one of their ways of trying to do this quickly," Randy Warren, public information officer with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, said.

Authorities arrested 48-year-old Nakia Moore, 18-year-old Kitron Richardson and 28-year-old Jaquez Lane.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

When law enforcement officers searched their vehicle, they said they found fraudulent ID documents and financial cards used to execute the rentals.

All three suspects are from the Miami area and face charges of scheme to defraud and grand theft.

Stolen property values

What they're saying:

Investigators said they linked the group to at least 55 stolen pieces of equipment worth more than $52,000 taken from stores in Manatee, Sarasota, Hillsborough, Charlotte, Lee and Palm Beach counties.

According to Warren, the suspects used fake names, phone numbers and addresses to rent items like sod cutters, tillers and trenchers. When the items were not returned, Home Depot could not contact them.

"They don’t care," Warren said. "They just see it as a quick, clever way to make some money. This was their little niche."

The sheriff's office noted the suspects heavily discounted the hot merchandise online to secure immediate payouts.

"They would post an item that was worth [maybe] as much as $6,000, and they sell it for about $2,700," Warren said.

Warren warned consumers to beware of prices that seem too good to be true.

"They’re hoping that the buyers are just ready to make a sell and aren’t asking questions," Warren said. "You should be asking questions. If you are buying something that is very expensive, it’s valuable. Maybe it’s worth $6,000, but someone is selling it closer to $2,000. That’s suspicious. That’s probably stolen property."

Wanted suspect at large

While three people are in custody, detectives are still searching for 23-year-old Angel Richardson for her alleged role in the operation.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

"We’ve hopefully broken it up and information is out there on what they’re doing," Warren said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed if the group is responsible for additional thefts, though more charges are expected as the investigation continues across other Florida jurisdictions.

Help locate suspect

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, tipsters can contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 or submit a tip online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.