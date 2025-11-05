Humane Society of Tampa Bay seeing more pet surrenders, offers help amid government shutdown

The Brief Humane Society of Tampa Bay reports an increase in pet surrenders as families face financial strain from the economy and recent government shutdown. Their Pet Pantry provides free pet food and supplies twice a week to help owners keep their animals. The shelter's animal hospital is waiving exam fees all November and encouraging donations to keep community programs going.



Staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay say they’ve seen a noticeable rise in owner surrenders in recent weeks — families who love their pets, but simply can’t afford food or veterinary care.

To help, the organization runs a pet pantry program that gives away small bags of dog and cat food free of charge every Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the free food, the pantry now offers collars, leashes, crates, beds, toys, and canned wet food for suggested donations but ultimately free of charge — all designed to offset the cost of caring for a pet during tough economic times.

What they're saying:

"The last thing we want is for someone to have to surrender their animal just because they’re struggling financially," said Lon Savini, Director of Facilities and Shelter Operations. "This pantry helps people bridge that gap and keep pets where they belong — at home."

The Humane Society says donations are critical to keeping the shelves stocked. The community can help by dropping off dry and wet pet food, litter, cleaning supplies, or monetary contributions through the shelter’s wishlist.

Dig deeper:

In addition to the pantry, the organization runs "Animeals," a delivery program that brings pet food and supplies directly to elderly or homebound residents who can’t make it to the shelter.

The Humane Society also operates a low-cost animal hospital, offering vaccinations, spay/neuter services, and microchipping.

Throughout the month of November, they’re waiving exam fees entirely to help make veterinary care more affordable.

What you can do:

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is encouraging anyone in need to visit their Pet Pantry on Tuesdays or Saturdays at their shelter on North Armenia Avenue. If you can't make it during those days or times, you can give them a call to arrange a pick up at (813) 876-7138.