Church-owned land could become affordable housing under new St. Pete ordinance

The backstory:

City Council has approved changes to local ordinances that allow St. Pete to partner with religious organizations and developers to build affordable housing on church-owned land. The move follows a new state law passed during the most recent legislative session, giving cities the option to adopt the policy into their municipal codes.

Why you should care:

Under the new ordinance, faith-based organizations that own land can partner with developers to create affordable housing on underused or unused portions of their property.

Mayor Ken Welch said the approach allows the city to leverage existing land to help address a growing housing shortage.

In a letter to city leaders, Welch noted the policy helps "leverage unused or underutilized church properties" while responding to the critical need for more affordable living options. He also pointed out that similar partnerships are gaining traction nationwide.

What's next:

The city is currently exploring a potential affordable housing development with First United Methodist Church in downtown St. Petersburg. Officials say other houses of worship have also expressed interest.

City Council member Corey Givens Jr. said protections are built into the ordinance to ensure churches are not taken advantage of, particularly those facing financial challenges.

"This is all about helping the community, expanding and maximizing access to affordable housing," Givens said.

Important rules and safeguards:

The ordinance includes several key requirements:

Faith-based organizations must own the land and cannot sell it outright to developers.

A house of worship must remain on site, meaning churches cannot be demolished solely to build housing.

Under the Fair Housing Act, anyone may qualify for housing, regardless of religious affiliation.

More changes:

The city has also launched a new program offering one-on-one support to faith-based organizations interested in exploring affordable housing opportunities on their properties.

City leaders say the goal is to create more housing options while preserving the role churches and religious institutions play in their communities.