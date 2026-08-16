Humane Society of Tampa Bay treats dozens of abandoned rabbits

The Brief 24 domesticated rabbits were discovered abandoned at a Plant City park by park staff; three died due to severe stress, dehydration, and illness. Officials suspect the rabbits came from a breeding or hoarding situation and emphasize that domestic rabbits cannot survive outdoors on their own. The surviving 21 rabbits are recovering, with several transferred to partner rescues.



More than 20 domesticated rabbits are recovering after being dumped at a local park without food or protection. Humane Society staff urge pet owners to seek help instead of abandoning fragile animals.

Plant City park rabbit rescue

What we know:

Park employees discovered 24 abandoned domestic rabbits and reported the situation to Hillsborough County Animal Services. Animal Services transferred the animals to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, where medical staff immediately treated them for dehydration, eye injuries, and upper respiratory infections. Despite emergency care and fluids, three of the rabbits have died from extreme stress and severe medical conditions.

Domestic rabbit survival risks

Why you should care:

Unlike wild rabbits, The Humane Society warns domesticated breeds lack survival instincts and camouflaged fur, making them easy targets for predators when left outdoors.

Because none of the abandoned animals were spayed or neutered, leaving them in the wild could have led to a rapidly exploding population. Shelter staff emphasize that surrender resources are always available to prevent these fatal outcomes.

Humane Society manager statement

What they're saying:

"Dumping them is a death sentence," said Ben Moehnert, Medical Services Manager at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

"Domesticated rabbits can't survive alone out on their own. Rabbits are very fragile... [It's] super frustrating because it's avoidable. Even if someone reached out to us and we would find the space, we would find a rescue or someone to work with," he added.

Tampa rabbit adoption process

What's next:

The surviving 21 rabbits are making a full recovery. Three have already been transferred to the Treasure Coast Humane Society, while the remaining rabbits will be spayed and neutered this week before becoming available for adoption.

To learn more, click here

Unanswered abandonment details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified who left the rabbits at the park or how long the animals were exposed without food. Investigators have not released information on potential criminal charges.