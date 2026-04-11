Hundreds climb 42 floors in Tampa “Fight for Air" event, raising over $225K for lung cancer fight

The Brief More than 650 people climbed 42 floors at Tampa’s Bank of America Tower for the American Lung Association’s "Fight for Air" event. Participants raised over $225,000 to support lung cancer research and awareness. Local firefighters joined in full gear, highlighting the physical toll of breathing challenges.



Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, with a new diagnosis every two minutes. In Tampa, hundreds literally took that fight to new heights, stepping up to raise money and awareness for those battling the disease.

What we know:

More than 650 participants took part in the American Lung Association’s annual "Fight for Air" climb at the Bank of America Tower in downtown Tampa.

Climbers tackled 42 floors and 914 stairs, pushing themselves physically while raising more than $225,000 for lung cancer research, education, and advocacy.

Among those participating were local first responders, including firefighters who climbed in full gear, adding more than 80 pounds to the already grueling challenge.

What they're saying:

Participants say the climb is about more than just the physical test, it’s about honoring those impacted by lung disease.

"Every step is another gasp for breath and you think of those who can’t do it," said Joe Mannino, a participant.

For Mannino, the mission is deeply personal. He shared how losing his father to lung cancer continues to motivate him to return year after year.

"In a way I feel like I’m carrying him on my shoulders, and that feels special," he said.

Organizers emphasized that lung disease can affect anyone.

"Everybody has lungs. Anybody can get this. It doesn’t matter your age...it doesn’t matter if you’ve ever smoked," said event sponsor Brandie Lake.

Local perspective:

Firefighters from eight local departments participated, including an all-women’s team from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Climbing in full gear made the challenge even more intense, simulating real-life conditions they face on the job.

Despite the difficulty, many say they train for months and look forward to the event each year, not just for the cause, but for the camaraderie among departments.

Why you should care:

For the 2.8 million Floridians living with lung disease, breathing isn’t something they can take for granted.

Events like "Fight for Air" help fund critical research while also shining a light on the realities patients face every day.

What's next:

Organizers plan to continue the annual climb, with hopes of growing participation and fundraising totals in the years ahead.

This year, Pasco Fire Rescue was recognized as the top fundraising team, taking home the event trophy.