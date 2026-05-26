Tampa police investigating related scenes after man found dead in vehicle, woman dies in burned home

The Brief Tampa police are investigating two connected deaths in Old Seminole Heights involving a man and a woman who knew each other, occurring early Monday morning. Officers found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a running vehicle on North Central Avenue, and hours later discovered an unresponsive woman at a nearby home. Detectives say the cases are not believed to be random, and the Medical Examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death as the investigation continues.



Tampa police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who knew each other in two connected incidents that happened in the Old Seminole Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.

Man found dead in vehicle

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of North Central Avenue after reports of a vehicle that’s engine was running but was stopped in the middle of the road.

When officers arrived, they found a man, the only person in the vehicle, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators.

Woman dies in burned home

Dig deeper:

Hours later, shortly before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a home in the 200 block of East Patterson Street after reports of an unresponsive woman.

Investigators say early findings revealed smoke and structural damage inside the home, indicating a fire had recently sparked. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will determine her official cause of death.

Cases connected, not random, detectives say

Detectives say initial evidence indicates the deaths are connected, and the cases are not believed to be random.

What we don't know:

Police confirmed the man and woman were known to one another but are still working to determine the type of relationship they had and what led to both deaths.

TPD has not released the identities of the victims at this time.

Police seek information

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information or relevant home security video in the areas of both scenes to come forward.

Tips can be shared by calling TPD at 813-231-6130 or contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.