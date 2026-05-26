Citrus County Commission unanimously approves yearlong freeze on new AI data center rezoning applications

The Brief Citrus County commissioners approved a yearlong moratorium on rezoning that could lead to new AI data centers. Dozens of speakers lined up for public comment ahead of the commission's unanimous vote against the centers. The move came in response to a center that had been planned for Holder, near the intersection of U.S. 41 and North Lecanto Highway.



Citrus County commissioners got an earful from residents who say their backyard is no place for a data center.

"I hope that you see how scared your constituents are," one speaker said. "We're terrified. We don't want this."

Opposition builds over Holder data center proposal

The backstory:

Commission chambers were packed with those who are furious over even just the idea of a data center near the intersection of U.S. 41 and North Lecanto Highway.

Commissioners are issuing a one-year moratorium on approving any zoning changes that could lead to a data center.

One-year moratorium approved

The Deltona Corporation is considering a center on the 800-acre site in Holder.

"It needs to come to a full stop, period," said another public speaker. "We can't destroy our homes (and) our businesses, it's too much."

Statewide political issue

Dig deeper:

This conversation is the latest in a state that is at war over data centers. Fort Meade City Commissioners gave an early approval to a data center, which promises 450 jobs and tax revenue.

State administrators say they're relieved there are still more approvals before the project is fully greenlighted, with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying he's worried about the centers' impact on public resources, along with the impact of artificial intelligence technology on the young.

"An AI data center will need more energy than we can currently have the means to provide," Citrus County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.

Florida lawmakers have passed a bill that would require disclosure of documents submitted to local governments by tech giants, and bar them from being built near residential areas and schools.

What's next:

Citrus County commissioners have seen data centers become their highest profile issue.

"Where is all of the electronic waste going to go when they need to do upgrades and replacements," another speaker said. "Where is the water supply coming from?"

The moratorium on rezoning for data center proposals will last at least a year while county officials study the issue.