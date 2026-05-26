St. Pete police arrest 2 more teens in deadly shooting of 14-year-old

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The Brief St. Petersburg police say 14-year-old Gaige Santos-Brown was shot and killed Friday evening after meeting with three teens in the Childs Park neighborhood. Detectives arrested two additional suspects Tuesday — De'Antae Blunt, 15, and Vonaj Wright, 16 — both are charged with felony murder. A third suspect, Kenneth Washington, 16, was arrested Saturday on felony murder and violation of supervised release charges. Police say all suspects are now in custody.



St. Petersburg police say two more teenagers were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last Friday.

Teen killed in Childs Park neighborhood shooting

The backstory:

Investigators say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue South in the Childs Park neighborhood.

Police say Gaige Santos-Brown had planned to meet with three teens before an argument broke out and shots were fired.

Santos-Brown was rushed to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to SPPD.

Three teens now facing felony murder charges

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, detectives announced the arrests of two more suspects: De'Antae Blunt, 15, and Vonaj Wright, 16. They were both booked on a felony murder charge, police said.

Police previously arrested Kenneth Washington, 16, on Saturday. He faces charges of felony murder and violation of supervised release.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department

Investigators say all suspects involved in the case have now been arrested.

SPPD has not released mug shots for Blunt and Wright at this time.