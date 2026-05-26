Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete police arrest 2 more teens in deadly shooting of 14-year-old

By
Published  May 26, 2026 4:31 PM EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • St. Petersburg police say 14-year-old Gaige Santos-Brown was shot and killed Friday evening after meeting with three teens in the Childs Park neighborhood.
    • Detectives arrested two additional suspects Tuesday — De'Antae Blunt, 15, and Vonaj Wright, 16 — both are charged with felony murder.
    • A third suspect, Kenneth Washington, 16, was arrested Saturday on felony murder and violation of supervised release charges. Police say all suspects are now in custody.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say two more teenagers were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last Friday.

Teen killed in Childs Park neighborhood shooting

The backstory:

Investigators say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue South in the Childs Park neighborhood.

Police say Gaige Santos-Brown had planned to meet with three teens before an argument broke out and shots were fired.

Santos-Brown was rushed to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to SPPD.

Three teens now facing felony murder charges

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, detectives announced the arrests of two more suspects: De'Antae Blunt, 15, and Vonaj Wright, 16. They were both booked on a felony murder charge, police said.

Police previously arrested Kenneth Washington, 16, on Saturday. He faces charges of felony murder and violation of supervised release.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department

Investigators say all suspects involved in the case have now been arrested.

SPPD has not released mug shots for Blunt and Wright at this time.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. PetersburgCrime and Public Safety