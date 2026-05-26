St. Pete police arrest 2 more teens in deadly shooting of 14-year-old
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say two more teenagers were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last Friday.
Teen killed in Childs Park neighborhood shooting
The backstory:
Investigators say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue South in the Childs Park neighborhood.
Police say Gaige Santos-Brown had planned to meet with three teens before an argument broke out and shots were fired.
Santos-Brown was rushed to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to SPPD.
Three teens now facing felony murder charges
Dig deeper:
On Tuesday, detectives announced the arrests of two more suspects: De'Antae Blunt, 15, and Vonaj Wright, 16. They were both booked on a felony murder charge, police said.
Police previously arrested Kenneth Washington, 16, on Saturday. He faces charges of felony murder and violation of supervised release.
Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department
Investigators say all suspects involved in the case have now been arrested.
SPPD has not released mug shots for Blunt and Wright at this time.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.