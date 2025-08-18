Hurricane Erin restrengthens to Category 4 storm, NHC watching another tropical wave in Atlantic

The Brief Hurricane Erin weakened to a Category 3 storm before restrengthening to Category 4 as it moves northwest. The storm’s center is expected to pass several hundred miles east of Florida before curving northeast. The NHC is also watching a tropical wave in the central Atlantic, giving it a 50% chance of development within the next seven days.



Hurricane Erin has restrengthened to a Category 4 storm as it turns northwest and is expected to remain east of the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Erin's track

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Erin was located at 22.8N and 70.2W with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

The storm is moving northwest at 13 mph.

FOX 13 meteorologists say the storm’s center is expected to pass several hundred miles east of Florida before curving northeast, keeping its core entirely offshore of the U.S. East Coast.

Even without a direct hit, Erin’s close pass will generate life-threatening rip currents and powerful swells along much of the Eastern Seaboard.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for parts of Hatteras Island, North Carolina, where 15–20-foot breaking waves are anticipated.

More activity in the tropics

The NHC is also watching a tropical wave in the central Atlantic, giving it a 50% chance of development within the next seven days.

It is way too early at this point to know its potential path. The disturbance is still more than 3,000 miles away, giving us plenty of time to monitor its progress.

The next name on this year’s Atlantic storm list is Fernand.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.