Hurricane Helene: Pasco County residents left with extensive damage after storm

In Pasco County, emergency responders made almost 200 rescues overnight after Hurricane Helene battered Florida's Gulf coast. Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said highwater vehicles and first responders pushed through rising waters to pull people from their homes.

It marks just the beginning of what's going to be a long chapter ahead of picking up the pieces and recovering from the massive Category 4 storm.

Pasco County's government human services is offering an online tool for residents in need of food, water, clothing or shelter after Helene. You can access the Human Services Needs tool by clicking here or calling customer service at (727) 847-2411.

Gulf Harbors

One of the hardest hit neighborhoods along the coast of Pasco County was Gulf Harbors. Waters have since started going down, but the flooding swept a lot of livelihoods along with them.

Homes in the area were surrounded by water and were starting to smell of mold and mildew. Metal roofing could be seen sitting in front yards while boats were teetering on the shoreline.

Flooding along U.S. 19

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has been out on U.S. 19 monitoring flooding levels on the major roadway. Overnight, first responders assisted in the western part of the county along with U.S. 19 corridor with approximately 200 water rescues made since the storm passed.

Pasco County Fire Rescue also loaded rescue boats to help people make it out.

