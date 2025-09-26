Hurricane Helene recovery in St. Pete continues one year later

The Brief Recovery efforts are still underway in St. Petersburg one year after Hurricane Helene hit. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch reflected on how far the city has come since Hurricane Helene and what it has left to do in order to recover from the storm. Welch said he expects repairs on Tropicana Field to be complete by April 2026.



It’s been one year since Hurricane Helene hit the Bay Area and while many strides have been made, recovery efforts continue in St. Petersburg.

During a press conference on Friday morning at Tropicana Field, Mayor Welch acknowledged that it will take years to recover from the back-to-back hurricanes of 2024.

What they're saying:

"Long-term recovery is a massive and complex undertaking that will take some time. In the immediate aftermath of the storms, our focus was on immediate, short-term recovery," Welch stated. "This work included things like finding short-term housing for residents, removing debris throughout the city and facilitating recovery funding throughout the community. We took extraordinary effort in our initial response, including establishing the We Are St. Pete fund and established the Hometown Recovery Haulers program."

RELATED: St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch reflects on Hurricane Helene one year later

Welch said he was proud of those efforts and the work the city team did in the initial aftermath of the storms.

Over the last year, Welch said that the city made great strides in its long-term recovery efforts.

"Long-term recovery will require perseverance," Welch remarked. "Our city team has made this their priority in the last year.

St. Pete hurricane recovery efforts

Dig deeper:

Welch said to date, the city has secured about $40M in reimbursement from FEMA for projects including debris removal, emergency protective services and other actions.

It also received about $13.9M in insurance payments to date to help the city recover.

READ: Casey Key business reflects one year after Hurricanes Helene, Milton: ‘We are back’

The city is still working with the Division of Emergency Management and FEMA to secure more funds for remaining projects.

Welch said the city also launched the Sunrise St. Pete program with $159.8M in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The program will support housing, infrastructure and community recovery.

Over the last year, he said the city has also been working on infrastructure to protect it from future natural disasters, including installing an AquaFence at Lift Station 85, flood panels at the northeast water treatment facility, water pumps and trailers at multiple lift stations throughout the city, and elevating critical equipment at water facilities.

Rebuilding Tropicana Field

A few weeks after Hurricane Helene hit, Hurricane Milton struck the Bay Area and tore the roof off of Tropicana Field.

Welch said eight roof panels have been successfully installed, and he believes that the roof installation will be done by the end of the year.

Once it is complete, turf installation and other interior work will begin.

Welch said he is confident all the work will be completed by April 2026.