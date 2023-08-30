Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Idalia flooding sparks 3 fires in Holmes Beach: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricane Idalia
FOX 13 News

Holmes Beach flooding

Holmes Beach firefighters were busy Wednesday morning as three fires sparked as Hurricane Idalia passed by in the Gulf of Mexico.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - Hurricane Idalia kept firefighters in Holmes Beach busy Wednesday morning as flooding sparked several fires. 

According to police, one fire was in a wall and put out. 

A second fire was caused when a Tesla in a garage caught fire and was put out by homeowners. 

Firefighters say a third fire occurred when a power line fell on a plastic shed, caught fire and spread to the home. 

Flooding is impacting Holmes Beach residents.

Many areas of Holmes Beach are also experiencing flooding. 

The Holmes Beach Police Department is keeping a close eye on the upcoming tide as the water had not receded as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday. 