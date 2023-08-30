Hurricane Idalia flooding sparks 3 fires in Holmes Beach: Police

Hurricane Idalia kept firefighters in Holmes Beach busy Wednesday morning as flooding sparked several fires.

According to police, one fire was in a wall and put out.

A second fire was caused when a Tesla in a garage caught fire and was put out by homeowners.

Firefighters say a third fire occurred when a power line fell on a plastic shed, caught fire and spread to the home.

Flooding is impacting Holmes Beach residents.

Many areas of Holmes Beach are also experiencing flooding.

The Holmes Beach Police Department is keeping a close eye on the upcoming tide as the water had not receded as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday.