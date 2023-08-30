Hurricane Idalia: Police assist distressed boater in Bradenton

A distressed boater is recovering after police received a call for help early Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia sat off Bradenton’s west coast.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers were called about a person on a boat who was possibly in distress off the Palma Sola Causeway.

Officers say a lifeguard used a paddleboard to access the boat and determined the person in distress was no longer on board.

Police located the man farther down the Causeway and took him to look at his injuries.