Hurricane Idalia: Police assist distressed boater in Bradenton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:46AM
Bradenton
FOX 13 News

Bradenton boater rescued

A boater in Bradenton got assistance from emergency officials following a call for help during Hurricane Idalia.

BRADENTON, Fla. - A distressed boater is recovering after police received a call for help early Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia sat off Bradenton’s west coast. 

According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers were called about a person on a boat who was possibly in distress off the Palma Sola Causeway. 

Officers say a lifeguard used a paddleboard to access the boat and determined the person in distress was no longer on board.

Police located the man farther down the Causeway and took him to look at his injuries. 