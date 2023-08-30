Hurricane Idalia landfall: Category 3 storm comes ashore in Florida

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
9
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 AM EDT until WED 11:06 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:24 AM EDT until WED 11:30 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:53 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Developing

Hurricane Idalia landfall: Category 3 storm comes ashore in Florida

By Daniel Kozin
Published 
Updated 8:20AM
Hurricane Idalia roared ashore in Florida’s Big Bend region as a dangerous Category 3 storm Wednesday morning, threatening to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas had been ordered to pack up and leave as Hurricane Idalia gained strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and authorities warned of  "catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds" when the storm arrived.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia came ashore as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of at least 125 mph at Keaton Beach in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. Its impact could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian. 

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida's Big Bend Area.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia "an unprecedented event" since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

Hurricanes are measured on a five category scale, with a Category 5 being the strongest. A Category 3 storm is the first on the scale considered a major hurricane and the National Hurricane Center says a Category 4 storm brings "catastrophic damage."

After hammering the Big Bend region, Idalia is forecast to cross the Florida peninsula and then drench southern Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday. Both Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced states of emergency, freeing up state resources and personnel, including hundreds of National Guard troops.