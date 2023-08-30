Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
7
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:28 AM EDT until WED 1:30 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Idalia: Pinellas County streets flood, but ‘the bar is open’

Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia impacts on Pinellas County

Street flooding is an issue along the coastal areas of Pinellas County. Kellie Cowan reports.

GULFPORT, Fla. - Gulfport streets were underwater around mid-morning on Wednesday as some residents began to venture outside after Hurricane Idalia passed by the area. 

The water started rising around 3:30 a.m. during high tide. However, things have persisted because a southern wind was still blowing across the bay six hours later. 

Around 9:30 a.m. Boca Ciega Bay was still choppy with waves crashing up on what should be dry land. 

Smaller watercraft were pushed up onto shore as a result of the storm surge. Several people were checking on their boats Wednesday morning. A few called their watercraft home. A few residents who spoke with FOX 13 said they are worried about their houseboat just off the shore, adding that "nobody’s home is safe right now, even if it does look afloat."

Gulfport flooding

At least two boats did not fare well during the storm. One boat was pushed on its side. 

One of the beachside bars in Gulf Port was open Wednesday morning despite the flooding. 