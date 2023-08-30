Hurricane Idalia: Storm photos from across Bay Area

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:24 AM EDT until WED 11:30 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:53 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Idalia: Storm photos from across Bay Area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:08AM
Hurricane Idalia
FOX 13 News

Tampa, Fla. - As daylights broke, the flooding and damage from Hurricane Idalia could be seen across the Bay Area. 

Hurricane Idalia made landfall around 8 a.m. on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 3 storm with winds of at least 125 miles an hour at Keaton Beach in the Big Bend Area of Florida

While the Bay Area did not get a direct hit from Hurricane Idalia, the storm left its mark causing flooding along the coastal areas and in downtown Tampa. 

Image 1 of 34

Bullfrog Creek courtesy of HCSO. 