Hurricane Idalia: Storm photos from across Bay Area

As daylights broke, the flooding and damage from Hurricane Idalia could be seen across the Bay Area.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall around 8 a.m. on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 3 storm with winds of at least 125 miles an hour at Keaton Beach in the Big Bend Area of Florida.

While the Bay Area did not get a direct hit from Hurricane Idalia, the storm left its mark causing flooding along the coastal areas and in downtown Tampa.