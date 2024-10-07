Hurricane Milton: Busch Gardens closes ahead of storm

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will close ahead of Hurricane Milton.

On Monday, the theme park announced it would be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to ensure the safety of its ambassadors, guests and animals.

Guests are asked to check the Busch Gardens website and social media channels for updates on the park’s reopening.

