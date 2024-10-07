Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Milton: Busch Gardens closes ahead of storm

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 7, 2024 4:00pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will close ahead of Hurricane Milton

On Monday, the theme park announced it would be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to ensure the safety of its ambassadors, guests and animals. 

Guests are asked to check the Busch Gardens website and social media channels for updates on the park’s reopening. 

Click here for more information. 

