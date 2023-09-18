Hurricane Nigel forms in Atlantic, expected to rapidly strengthen into a major storm

The 14th named storm of the 2023 hurricane season formed overnight.

Hurricane Nigel was located at 26.5 degrees longitude and 50.7 degrees latitude as of 5 a.m. on Monday.

It had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles an hour and was moving northwest at 12 miles per hour.

Hurricane Nigel is expected to become a major hurricane.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Hurricane Nigel is just sitting in the middle of the Atlantic.

He expects it to rapidly strengthen into a Category 3 storm and stay out over open waters.