Hurricane Nigel forms in Atlantic, expected to rapidly strengthen into a major storm

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Monday morning forecast

Meteorologist Dave Osterberg

TAMPA, Fla. - The 14th named storm of the 2023 hurricane season formed overnight. 

Hurricane Nigel was located at 26.5 degrees longitude and 50.7 degrees latitude as of 5 a.m. on Monday. 

It had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles an hour and was moving northwest at 12 miles per hour. 

Hurricane Nigel is expected to become a major hurricane.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Hurricane Nigel is just sitting in the middle of the Atlantic. 

He expects it to rapidly strengthen into a Category 3 storm and stay out over open waters. 

Computer models show Hurricane Nigel staying over open waters.

