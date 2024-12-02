Hurricane recovery, resiliency part of 2025 legislative priorities for St. Pete

St. Petersburg city leaders will urge state lawmakers to pass bills they think can help the city recover from two devastating hurricanes, but can also help prepare for future storms.

The next legislative session in Tallahassee doesn't start until March 2025, but St. Pete city leaders are getting ready for it. City leaders have laid out several key areas as it relates to hurricane recovery and future resiliency.

That includes encouraging the state to continue robust funding of the Resilient Florida Grant program. It also includes empowering local governments with the ability to protect water quality and to support the work force that helps rebuild after hurricanes by investing in workers in fields like construction and emergency preparedness.

They're also asking the state to invest in affordable housing, after the hurricanes exposed the limited housing stock in St. Pete. The city is looking for a lawmaker to sponsor a bill that would allow houses of worship to build affordable housing on their properties.

The idea, which is called "Yes, in God’s backyard," has been spearheaded by St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch.

St. Pete city council member Gina Driscoll said the local marine economy is a priority. She confirmed the University of South Florida is planning to again ask for an Environmental and Oceanographic Sciences Research Facility for the St. Pete campus.

"Right now, though, there are no specifics because they sustained damage at the college of marine science during the storms," said Driscoll.

The project is something she said the city should proclaim continued support for. City leaders said they’re trying to get their agenda of state priorities set by January.

"It's a work in progress, and we're going to make changes, and we have time to do that," said St. Pete Councilor Lisset Hanewicz.

The city is also looking for small business support from the state to help those impacted by the hurricanes.

