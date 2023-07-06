I-4 west reopens following fatal five-vehicle crash in Plant City: FHP

article

Traffic is flowing again on I-4 after the westbound lanes were closed for a good portion of Thursday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred at 7:40 a.m. just west of Thonotosassa Road in Plant City.

Troopers say at least one person was killed in the crash. However, it is unknown if there are more fatalities or injuries.

FHP has also not yet released the crash details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.