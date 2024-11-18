'I need to protect other people's pets:' Coyote sightings, attacks continue on Siesta Key

For Michael Hancock, a small Morkie called Coco was more than a pet.

"She was part of my family," he told FOX 13.

In an instant she was gone.

On Sept. 12 around 11:30 p.m., Hancock took Coco and his other dog out for a walk in his Siesta Key neighborhood.

He heard Coco yelp for help.

"I saw her little light up collar go across the yard and right over there between those two trees I saw it shaking violently," he said.

Snatched just a few feet away from him.

Michael ran toward Coco.

"I saw two coyotes about the size of German Shepherds. They were running in between the houses and passing my dog back and forth," said Hancock.

He didn’t back down and ran to try and save Coco.

Even as he carried her lifeless body home, he said the coyotes followed him.

"All I could think to do was say I’m sorry Coco. I didn’t know you were at risk like that," he said.

What Michael didn’t know, Coco wasn’t the first dog attacked by coyotes on Siesta Key.

"If I would have known that. If there was one sign up anywhere, I would have two dogs right now," he said.

FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon talked to Hancock two days before hurricane Helene brought feet of storm surge to Siesta Key.

While coyote sightings and attacks slowed down following the hurricanes, County Commissioner Mark Smith said they’re back up.

"I would like that we could do something. I’m getting tired of knowing we have to live with them," said Smith.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission met with residents at the Siesta Key Chapel on Monday afternoon.

They gave residents options, including coyote hazing.

Coyote hazing is when you use your arms and make noises to scare coyotes off.

The FWC said trapping is not an effective means, because coyotes can increase their populations when they feel a threat.

Hancock misses Coco every day, and he hopes others will be spared the pain he carries.

"I didn’t protect her as well as I should have because I didn’t know all of the facts at play. Now I do know and I feel like I need to protect other people’s pets," he said.

For more information or tips on how to co-exist with coyotes, click here.

