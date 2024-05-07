Tampa teacher arrested for molesting student, school security officer charged with tampering: HCSO

A teacher at Henderson Hammock Charter School was arrested for inappropriate conduct against a student on Monday, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives say they arrested 38-year-old Johnathan Sheppard for inappropriately touching a student and for sending inappropriate text messages during the 2023-2024 school year.

According to authorities, Sheppard is facing charges for:

Authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a student (x2)

Lewd or lascivious molestation (defendant over 18; victim 12 - 15) (authority figure over student)

"This man's despicable actions against a student, all while holding the trusted position of a teacher, are abhorrent," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a press release. "It's infuriating to know someone responsible for the education and well-being of students would prey upon our most vulnerable, our children."

The investigation also revealed that a Hillsborough County Public School's Security Officer assigned to the charter school interfered with the school's initial investigation into the allegations against Sheppard.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

According to officials, 48-year-old Theresa Cruz provided Sheppard with details of the investigation.

HCSO says Cruz was arrested and charged with:

Tampering with a witness (1st degree felony) (x2)

Obstruction (resist without violence)

"This individual was entrusted with the safety and security of the students, and she betrayed that trust," said Sheriff Chronister. "Her willingness to help this criminal means she will now face the serious consequences of her actions."

Detectives are asking if anyone believes they may have been a victim of Johnathan Sheppard to call HCSO at 813-247-8200. According to law enforcement, the investigation is still active.

