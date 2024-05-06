Florida man shot woman pregnant with twins multiple times over Palmetto crash: MCSO

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A Riverview man was arrested after authorities say he shot a pregnant woman multiple times in a road rage incident after a crash in Palmetto.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Vincent Steele, 50, was charged with five counts of attempted murder after a road rage shooting on Sunday stemming from a crash.

On Sunday at around 5:30 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling north on Business U.S. 41 north in Palmetto when a BMW sedan, driven by Steele, attempted to pass it in the merge lane.

The truck's front bumper collided with Steele's rear bumper, causing Steele to lose control and spin off into the grassy shoulder in the 6900 block of U.S. 41.

According to MCSO, the victim stopped to check on the driver, at which point Steele got out of his BMW, ran up to the victim's passenger door, and fired seven rounds into the truck.

A 36-year-old female passenger, who was pregnant with twins, was struck multiple times in the lower torso. The woman's fiancée had been driving the pickup truck, and when he realized she had been injured, he drove her to Manatee Memorial Hospital.

MCSO reported neither of the babies were struck by a bullet. She was later taken to Tampa General Hospital for surgery. As of Monday morning, both the mother and unborn babies are listed in stable condition.

The driver, 57, and a 9-year-old female passenger were uninjured. Steele remained on scene after the shooting and spoke with deputies before being arrested.