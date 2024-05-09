Who killed Jevario Buie? Officials up reward to $20K, release video of persons of interest

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of people involved in the death of a Tampa teen.

Javario Buie, 14, was killed on the afternoon of April 17. His body was found near railroad tracks between Busch Blvd. and Rome Avenue.

On Thursday, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the ATF, and community partners announced the reward and the Tampa Police Department released video of two persons of interest Buie was seen walking with shortly before he was shot to death.

"We are committed to getting justice in the tragic death of Jevario Buie," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This was a senseless act that took a young life from our community far too soon. We know someone out there knows something and you need to come forward, even anonymously."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 813-231-6130 or tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

