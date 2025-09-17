Imagine Museum exhibition challenges visitors to think outside the box

The Brief The museum features around 2,500 works of glass art. "Journey of the Imagination" tries to evoke different parts of the imagination.



Walking through the 21 different galleries of the Imagine Museum is a visual treat.

"Pretty much every single gallery is vastly different from the next, so it really is just eye candy for the brain in here." Imagine Museum Marketing & Communications Manager Jordan Breslin said.

"Journey of the Imagination" encompasses two smaller rooms upstairs and features a somewhat extraterrestrial feel. Alien heads and spaceships are normal. A piece titled "The Visitor Compass" is one of the largest of the exhibition. It's a ship featuring beings and symbols.

"This piece itself is supposed to kind of evoke the imagination in terms of I wonder how people got here," Breslin said.

Small red chairs are a prominent feature of artist Rick Allen's work. He's created large extravagant ships to house them.

"It's supposed to give the visitor the idea that the world is so vast and so beautiful, so when you look at some of these pieces you'll see that small red chair enveloped by a large UFO or something alongside, and so it's pretty incredible to look at," Breslin said. "It's definitely nice to have that part of your idea and world come to life when you walk through this exhibit."

"Journey of the Imagination" is an ongoing exhibit, but there are no plans to take it down anytime soon. Breslin hopes that it, along with the other exhibitions, leaves a lasting impression.

"Our tagline, our mission statement is to inspire, uplift and educate, so I think when consumers and patrons come through the museum, particularly this exhibit, we would hope that they do feel inspired and they do feel educated, maybe to think outside of the box of the normal everyday life." Breslin said.

