Injured, underweight manatee rescued from St. Pete canal

A team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, along with partners at FWC and ZooTampa rescued an injured manatee from a St. Petersburg canal on Thursday afternoon.

Rescuers say the manatee was underweight, had a watercraft head wound, and had lesions on his face and body, which they believe is likely due to colder water temperatures.

A statement from the aquarium read, "With more than 1,000 manatee deaths reported in Florida this year, we are ready to respond in times of need to provide a second chance at life."

