Injured, underweight manatee rescued from St. Pete canal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, along with partners at FWC and ZooTampa rescued an injured manatee from a St. Petersburg canal on Thursday afternoon.
Rescuers say the manatee was underweight, had a watercraft head wound, and had lesions on his face and body, which they believe is likely due to colder water temperatures.
A statement from the aquarium read, "With more than 1,000 manatee deaths reported in Florida this year, we are ready to respond in times of need to provide a second chance at life."
