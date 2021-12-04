Expand / Collapse search

Injured, underweight manatee rescued from St. Pete canal

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Rescue teams from Clearwater Marine Aquarium, ZooTampa and FWC rescued an injured manatee from a St. Petersburg canal on Thursday.

Rescuers say the manatee was underweight, had a watercraft head wound, and had lesions on his face and body, which they believe is likely due to colder water temperatures.

A statement from the aquarium read, "With more than 1,000 manatee deaths reported in Florida this year, we are ready to respond in times of need to provide a second chance at life."

